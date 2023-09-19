Taranaki rangatira to help home marae decades after his death thanks to book reproduction

Te Rangi Hīroa, or Sir Peter Buck, was a leading academic in his lifetime. A son of Ngāti Mutunga, he spent most of his adult life overseas.

The celebrated work of a Taranaki rangatira is set to benefit his people more than 70 years after his death.

On October 18, a landmark book on Pacific settlement written by Te Rangi Hīroa, or Sir Peter Buck, will be reproduced, eight decades after its first publication date.

Vikings of the Sunrise is an account and study of Polynesia, which weaves mythology with archaeology, along with Hīroa’s personal perspectives of the Pacific islands and atolls he visited as part of his research.

During his lifetime, Hīroa was a noted academic, beginning his career as a doctor and medical officer of Māori health, before switching to anthropology.

Of Ngāti Mutunga, he spent most of his adult life overseas, primarily in Hawaii where he worked as the director of Bishop Museum.

He received a knighthood in 1946 for services to science and literature, and was also awarded an honorary doctorate from Yale University.

Oratia Books Images from the reproduced version of Vikings of the Sunrise, by Te Rangi HÄ«roa.

Known as one of Taranaki’s great rangatira, Hīroa died in 1951.

Vikings of the Sunrise was first published in the US in 1938, and two decades later in New Zealand.

The reproduction of it 65 years later comes courtesy of Oratia Books, a small publishing house based in West Auckland.

Peter Dowling, of Oratia Books, said the soon-to-be published work was part of its New Zealand Classics series.

The series’ focus was to select books which were out of print, but remained relevant in terms of what they said about Aotearoa and its people.

For Dowling, Vikings of the Sunrise was a personal favourite, rating it as one of the “finest works of non-fiction” ever produced in New Zealand.

Oratia Books The reproduction of Vikings of the Sunrise is due out next month.

The reproduction was a facsimile edition, copying pages of the original book as they looked, with no revision, he said.

The only changes were the enhancement of photographs and the inclusion of a new foreword, written by Paora Tapsell.

One of the key aspects of preparing to reproduce the book was ensuring whānau of Hīroa were consulted with.

Hīroa had no children, so Dowling and colleague Hirini Tane used whakapapa lines to make contact with Ngāti Mutunga to kōrero with them about the project.

The iwi gave it the thumbs up, and an agreement was reached for royalties from book sales to be given to the iwi as koha to look after Urenui Pā.

Copies of the book will also be distributed among Ngāti Mutunga uri (descendants).