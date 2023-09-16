Kaupapa Māori health provider signs major partnership deal with Womad

A kaupapa Māori organisation striving for equity in health has signed up to become a top sponsor of Womad, seeing it as a ticket to help transform the lives of its whānau.

Tui Ora, a health and social service organisation which has operated in Taranaki for 25 years, will sit alongside TSB bank as an event partner for the next three Womad festivals.

Prior to this deal being inked, the agency already had a 17-year association with the popular dance and music festival, which is one of the region’s biggest annual events and a key visitor drawcard.

Tui Ora boss Alana Ruakere said the motivation to step up to become an event partner was based around the concept of “holistic hauora for Taranaki whānau”.

The aim was to provide increased opportunities to enhance the mana of Māori and support ways for whānau to not only practise their culture, but tap into their own aspirations.

“This is the world coming to Taranaki, but not all of our whānau will get to see the world.”

Ruakere said to achieve that, the vision of Tui Ora had to go beyond the provision of daily primary health care and social support which its staff delivered to its 10,000-strong client base across the region.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Alana Ruakere, is the tū kūrae or chief executive of kaupapa Māori organisation Tui Ora, which has operated in Taranaki for 25 years. (File photo)

She said the time she spent on the ground during this year’s festival showed her how much appetite there was from a wide spectrum of people to learn more about Māori culture and mātauranga (knowledge).

She said this information was not always accessible to whānau either, so being able to bring them into a space like Womad, and provide them with the awhi (support) and manaaki (care) to experience it fully was something Tui Ora saw great value in.

“This isn’t about rolling out tickets in a lottery.”

Ruakere declined to comment on how much pūtea (money) it had spent to become an event partner, but one of the perks of sponsorship was a set allocation of free tickets, which would be given to kaimahi (staff) and clients.

She said over time, she expected the festival itself to look different, with a revamp of the Te Paepae space likely to be the first obvious change.

Stuff Womad NZ's iwi liaison manager Wharehoka Wano. (File photo)

Womad iwi liaison manager Wharehoka Wano said Te Paepae was the “cultural heart of the festival”.

He said it was a space where artists and festival-goers could experience not only Māori culture, but what is means to be tangata whenua of Taranaki, through a range of workshops, activities and performances.

It also offered a place where other artists from indigenous backgrounds could share their own cultures and traditions, Wano said in a statement.

TAFT chief executive Suzanne Porter was “thrilled” with the addition of Tui Ora as an event partner, filling the gap left by Todd Energy.

“We’ve celebrated a long partnership with Tui Ora that has generated several great initiatives and this new level of partnership will be a powerful vehicle for celebrating Māori culture.”

The 2024 Womad festival runs from March 15-17 at Brooklands Park. The full line-up of artists is due to be announced at the end of October.