Ross the Cat author sponsors books for schools in New Plymouth

Ross the cat, with owner Jezza Vivian, is “famous” in Pukekura Park and even has his own Facebook page.

New Plymouth’s famous one-eyed feline is being immortalised in a book coming out late October, and its author is hoping every child in Taranaki gets the chance to read the cat’s story.

Author Helen Griffiths has produced a book on Ross, who roams Pukekura Park and has a Facebook page, and is hoping community members will sponsor 120 copies of the book to give to all primary schools in the region.

The idea come after a successful sponsorship campaign saw every school in Taranaki get copies of her first children’s book, Treasure Beyond Measure, and now she wants to do the same for Ross the Cat.

When Griffiths brought a copy of Ross the Cat to read to the pupils of Marfell Primary School, they really connected to the story of the famous one-eyed cat.

Librarian and teacher aid Lisbeth Eastment said many of the pupils even recognised the beloved moggy in the book.

“It’s such a beautiful, uncomplicated story that the kids can relate to. What I loved about it was that it’s kind of like they’re a part of the story, because they recognise the landmarks, and the park and some of them have seen Ross.”

Unfortunately, Eastment said buying new books was just not in the budget for the school.

But with Griffiths on a “mission” to see every school and early childhood education provider gifted a copy of her new book, through a sponsorship model, the school could get lucky.

Griffiths was using social media to ask people to sponsor books for schools, and so far the response had been great, she said.

“The generosity is wonderful from both individuals, charity organisations and small business alike.”

Stuff Marfell Community School librarian and teacher aide Lisbeth Eastment says the new book on Ross the cat will be very popular. (File photo)

So far Griffiths had 75 sponsored books, and hoped to get to her goal of 120 before the book’s official release date on October 23.

Eastment said to have the book donated to the school would make a “huge, huge difference”.

“Marfell, in particular, struggles to get the incomes for books and that is often the only way we get them, through kind donations,” Eastment said.

Supplied/Supplied Helen Griffiths’ book Ross the Cat features a well-known moggy from New Plymouth.

Due to the readership of Ross the Cat being slightly younger than her first book, the scope had widened to include sponsoring early childhood centres as well, Griffiths said.

The initiative started on September 1 and Griffiths said she was “confident” she could reach her goal.

Eastment said schools that were given a book got to share it widely. Teachers would read to their classes and the pupils could take it home as well.