Taranaki gypsy swing band head to Akaroa French Festival

Taranaki 5-piece band La Mer. Top left to right; Berne Schmid and Dominique Blatti. Bottom left to right; Aaron Bosch, Helen Griffiths and Malcolm Alder.

A local Taranaki band is heading down to the South Island next week after being invited to play at the Akaroa French Festival.

The festival, which goes from October 6 to 8, is a biannual event celebrating the unique culture and heritage of New Zealand’s only French settlement in Akaroa.

La Mer, a 5-piece gypsy swing band, has booked venues across the South Island while they are down and will feature in the festival hub on Saturday, October 7.

Singer and French vocalist, Dominique Blatti said the band is excited to be at the festival.

“To be invited to play at the Akaroa French Festival is wonderful and while we’re in the South Island we thought we’d take the opportunity to play other gigs,” Blatti said.

Blatti is accompanied by guitarist Berne Schmid, double bass player Malcolm Alder, violinist Helen Griffiths and piano accordion player Aaron Bosch.

La Mer play “well-loved” gypsy swing classics and have grown in popularity across the country, successfully headlining the Bastille Day Celebration at SkyCity in Hamilton and raising $4000 for the Taranaki Health Foundation at a sold-out show at 4th Wall.