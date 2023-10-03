Armed police officers chase fugitives in New Plymouth

Armed police officers were seen near RIfle Range Rd, New Plymouth on Tuesday morning.

Customers were shocked when a spiked ute stopped in a major retail centre in New Plymouth on a busy Tuesday morning.

Several police cars were seen at the Valley Mega Centre parking lot in Waiwhakaiho, as police officers were on the lookout for someone and questioning passersby.

Federico Magrin/Stuff This white ute was being towed after it was reportedly spiked by police.

Armed police officers were walking around Rifle Range Rd, near Esquires Cafe, where a white ute was being towed with four flat tyres around 11.30am.

A customer from Esquires Cafe, who didn’t want to give their name, said they saw two people leaving the ute, getting into a red car and fleeing the scene.

They said they were a man and a woman, the former was wearing gang patches.

Federico Magrin/Stuff Police officers were on the lookout after two people fled the scene in another car.

They had just driven for a coffee with their friends, parked outside the cafe when police cars drove at speed into the parking lot, they said.

Other shoppers said they had seen police dogs at the Hynd’s Pipe System yard, while sales assistants at two retail shops said police had asked them if they had seen a man with a gang patch go past.

In an emailed statement, a police spokesperson said “a person of interest” was chased by police around 10.30am.

The person of interest was located travelling from Waitara to New Plymouth and cordons were put in place, they said.

“The driver then abandoned their vehicle in the Struthers Place area and left on foot.

“Police are still trying to locate the person of interest at this time,” they said.