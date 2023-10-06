Veteran volunteer gets new tool with council funds

The new garden tool bought with money given by the council made veteran volunteer Barry “Shimme” Schimanski’s work easier.

Waitara's local gardener-in-chief has more than doubled the size of the community garden’s vege patch using a new rotary hoe.

Veteran volunteer Barry “Shimme” Schimanski was awarded a New Plymouth District Council’s annual citizen award last year thanks to his green thumbs and hard work at the WISE Community Garden in Waitara.

The new garden tool was bought with $1500 awarded to the community garden by the council.

The money was from the $150,000 pledged in December by the council’s Community Development Committee to help community organisations tackle food insecurity.

WISE general manager Paul Scouller said the community garden was “supplying record amounts of fresh veges to the Waitara Pataka Kai foodbank with much less of the backbreaking spade work that was needed before”.

“The food we produce helps dozens of families put a nutritious and filling meal on the table every day.

“The rotary hoe has enabled our team of volunteers to prepare larger areas in quicker turnaround times to enable faster planting of seedlings, setting these seedlings up for faster growth.”

The council has distributed almost half of the $150,000, with $70,000 already being used in the past ten months to fund 14 community groups and initiatives.