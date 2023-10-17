Access to SH3 restricted in New Plymouth from late October

Waka Kotahi is starting the SH3 New Plymouth to Hāwera safety improvements project.

Access to State Highway 3 from Junction Street in New Plymouth will be closed between October 24 and late December.

On Monday, Waka Kotahi said contractors will work on the “installation of an intersection speed zone and flexible median barriers immediately north of Junction St, and between Junction St and Mangorei Road”.

“The intersection speed zone will increase safety for all road users by detecting when traffic is approaching the highway from Junction St or turning right into Junction St from the highway, and temporarily reducing the local SH3 speed limit to 60kmh,” Waka Kotahi said.

The works, part of the SH3 New Plymouth to Hāwera safety improvements project, will also see the 420-metre southbound passing lane at Junction Street removed.

The next stage of the project will involve a roundabout at the intersection of SH3 and Mangorei Rd.