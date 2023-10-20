Black Fern and Taranaki police constable has police dog named after her

Junior constable and Black Fern Iritana Hohaia with the police dog that has been named after her.

Black Fern and South Taranaki Constable Iritana Hohaia already has her name alongside rugby greats Richie McCaw and Dan Carter – by having a police dog named after her.

Hohaia and her Black Fern team-mates took a break from training for their upcoming WXV1 match last week and went to play with some puppies from the Police Dog Training Centre.

And by the end of the visit, a social 17-week-old pup had been named in Hohaia's honour.

The only other rugby players to have police dogs named after them have been McCaw, Nehe Milner-Skudder and Carter.

The frontline officer’s puppy counterpart was the last in the ‘I’ litter to be named.

“They thought it would be pretty cool to name the dog after me, which is, yeah, I didn’t quite expect it. I was quite in shock to be honest,” Hohaia said.

It was a “surreal” moment for the player, who is gearing up for the first WXV1 match against France on October 21.

Hohaia said there would be some extra pressure to perform well and make her furry friend proud at the weekend.

“It’s an honour to have that kind of pressure but, yeah, hopefully the dog will be proud of my performance.”

Hohaia said she’s “excited” to catch up with her dog counterpart when she returned from leave and watch the canine’s journey within police grow.

NZ Police/Supplied Hohaia said being the police and Black Ferns had the same values around team culture and working with others.

“I’m sure she’ll be a little pocket rocket.”

Hohaia said it was “really cool” to see the squad get up and close with the pups and learn about the work police dogs do during the visit.

The pup is called Iritana, or Iri for short, and is one of six in her litter to start their police career at the Police Dog Breeding Programme.

Hohaia graduated as part of the 360 (former commissioner) Mike Bush Police Wing in 2022 and made the tough decision to pursue a police career over being a member of the New Zealand Black Ferns squad for the World Cup competition.

Now, Hohaia is able to follow both her dreams after being selected as part of the squad heading into the WXV tournament.

Juggling two things at once can be challenging, but Hohaia said rugby and being a frontline police officer complemented each other “quite nicely”.

“They all have the same values around team culture and being able to perform together and work with others.

“It’s definitely a perfect match, if I’m being honest.”