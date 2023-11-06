Collectors and nostalgic gamers set to gather at Taranaki Collectables

Sam Westlake is the founder and organiser of the Taranaki Collectables fair in New Plymouth.

Hundreds of colourful figurines, action figures and diecast car models will be part of Taranaki Collectables in November.

Sam Westlake, who is the founder and organiser, said this year there would be around 100 tables filled with comics, Lego, coins, medals and trading cards at the fair in New Plymouth.

“We’ve got a vinyl truck coming down as well,” he said.

Westlake traversed half the globe, from Plymouth, England to New Plymouth in 2007, and brought with him a passion for collectables.

The fair, which was in its second year, would be hosted by the Star Gym and Spotswood Rugby Club in Westown, he said.

Westlake said old-school gamers looking for Playstation 1, Hot Wheels, or Dungeon and Dragons games would find the old-style games at the fair.

“There is a lot of stuff that people collect across the board. We’re trying to cater for everyone,” he said.

LISA BURD/Stuff Westlake said the collectables market was a lot bigger than what people thought.

Last year, Westlake said the fair was in Oakura and over 1000 people came.

“We’ve managed to raise just under $4000 in six hours for the charities,” he said about the fair in 2022.

“The collectables market is huge, it’s a lot bigger than people realise,” Westlake said.

He said he was a collector too and being surrounded by collectables triggered a sense of nostalgia and memories of his grandad buying him Beanie Babies toys.

LISA BURD/Stuff Collectors going to the fair on November 25 will find figurines, small toys, trading cards, old-school games and vinyls.

“Taranaki is such a beautiful place and it’s kind of off the track, and we want to bring people into Taranaki.”

Westlake said the fair would be on November 25, during the same weekend when NZ Tattoo Festival was in town.

The money from the sales would go to the youth mentoring programme Big Brothers Big Sisters of Taranaki and the community parenting charity Flourish Taranaki.

Taranaki Collectables will be at the Star Gym in Westown on November 25 between 10am and 4pm.