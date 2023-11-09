Feedback sought on NPDC's proposed revamp of Colson Rd landfill site

The New Plymouth District Council are seeking feedback on their vision for the old landfill on Colson Rd.

The New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) have released initial plans to revamp the old landfill site on Colson Road and are seeking the community’s feedback.

The 75ha block, of which a third was used as a landfill, was closed on August 4, 2019, with waste now heading to Bonny Glen Landfill near Marton.

It was a prime spot in an area which could become a residential community in the future, NPDC’s manager strategic planning, Renee Davis said.

Ideas given to the council by the community via the 2018 10-year plan and the council’s partnership with Ngāti Tawhirikura have helped the council to draft a proposal for the site, Davis said.

“Now we’d like to hear what people think.”

It was a “rare opportunity” to have such a large green space available within the city, Davis said.

The draft plan focuses on supporting an arts/cultural and environment hub with ideas to establish a native plant nursery with Ngāti Tawhirikura, giving space for Te Kupenga Stone Sculpture Society’s new home, native vegetation and wetland restoration, a mountain bike or bridle trail network, or an open space for public recreational activities.

A feedback form and more information about the plan is available on the NPDC’s website: npdc.govt.nz/HaveYourSay.