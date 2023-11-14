New Plymouth ratepayers paying for damaged plants and smashed gates at public parks

Pukekura Park senior field staff member Ray Pope at one of the spots where a nīkau palm has been ripped out.

Recent plant thefts and damage to gates at public parks in New Plymouth have left disappointed council staff members cleaning up the mess.

On November 6, a vehicle rammed into the gates at the Buller St entrance to the city’s East End Reserve. The next day, another vehicle was seen hitting the entrance sign and guard rail at Bromley Place Reserve about 10.30am.

The gates at East End have been taken away for repairs at the cost of $1000, while the Bromley Place repairs were expected to be about $1500.

Whether it was deliberate or an accident, the car that crashed at Bromley Place was damaged and two women were seen picking up the front bumper and driving away, New Plymouth District Council parks manager Conrad Pattison​ said.

“Apart from the damage, there is a playground relatively close. Fortunately, there were no children on it at the time.”

Meanwhile, Pukekura Park has had some brazen thefts recently involving heavy, one-metre-tall nīkau palm trees that were taken from the Shortland St entrance to the park and the banks of the Serpentine, close to the Boat Shed Bridge, the council said.

More than $2000 worth of nīkau palms were missing.

Pukekura Park curator Sheryl Clyma​ said it would have taken a lot of effort to remove them and staff were really disheartened to see their work destroyed.

Anyone who had seen anything suspicious or knew of any “unusual movement” of these large plants could approach the Pukekura team or report it to police, she said.

Vandalism, including graffiti and damage to public facilities, costs New Plymouth ratepayers more than $100,000 each year in repairs, a council statement said.