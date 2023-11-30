Cancer, cutting hair and celebrating wins: The vibrant life of a Taranaki hairdressing icon

Hairdresser Kerrie Jordan of KN Hair CoLab in New Plymouth has done well at the industry awards this year after a hard few years personally.

Before winning big at this year’s hair and barber industry awards, Kerrie Jordan was wondering whether she should give up hairdressing altogether.

It was a big call, seeing as she has been in the industry for more than three decades and is a bit of a hairdressing legend around New Plymouth, where she is based.

But the 52-year-old has had a hard few years. In 2020, she was diagnosed with breast cancer that has since turned terminal.

“It made me look at myself and put myself first, as I’d lost my own way a little bit,” she said.

“I had lost sight of myself and was just Kerrie Jordan the hairdresser.

“This award has shown me that I love the industry and should still be hairdressing.”

Jordan, who co-owns KN Hair CoLab in New Plymouth, cleaned up at the Industry Awards 2023 event held in Auckland earlier this month.

She received the Derek Elvy Avant-Garde Visionary Award, Editorial Stylist of the Year, and placed fourth out of 400 entrants in the editorial cover shot category.

Mark Harris/Supplied In 2020, she was diagnosed with breast cancer that is now terminal.

“Derek Elvy was a very well-known and avant-garde stylist. So for me personally, winning that was amazing,” Jordan said.

“I’ve been competing for many years and have won before, so winning it again at age 52 gives you that piece of mind you’re doing the right thing.”

Jordan said she had always loved anything to do with beauty. Her mum was a beauty consultant, and when Jordan was little she would cut all her dolls’ hair.

“I loved getting my hair cut when I was really little – it was a really special time for me, when most kids hate it.”

Jordan said she and school never really gelled, so she left at age 16.

She started her hairdressing apprenticeship and, in her third year, fell pregnant. Although having a baby wasn’t part of her life plan at that point, she made it work, giving birth and becoming qualified all within three weeks of each other.

Mark Harris/Supplied Taylah Brown models the design that went on to win Editorial Stylist of the Year and the Derek Elvy Avant-Garde Visionary Award.

Jordan’s daughter Taylah Brown, now 32, was the model for her winning design, so it made the award that much more special for her.

“She’s always said yes to being my model and trusted me.”

Jordan opened her first salon, Izuka, in 1999 and now co-owns KN Hair CoLab with Nellie Rogers.

She said joining forces with Rogers came at the right time, as she hadn’t been sure what her next move with Izuka would be.

KN Hair CoLab was “a busy salon with a funky street vibe”, Jordan said.

“We are very individualistic – you come in and be your authentic self.”

The business trains a new apprentice every year, and the pair were passionate about learning and growing the industry, she said.

Since getting her cancer diagnosis, Jordan’s focus has been on work-life balance.

She and her partner, Marcia, live out near the Taranaki coast in Rahotu, a place Jordan calls her “healing sanctuary”.

“But I also love coming into town and the vibrancy of my life.”

Supplied Kerrie Jordan says her partner, Marcia, is her biggest source of support.

She has changed her entire diet and connected with her spirituality.

Her health journey has consisted of alternative therapies such as sound healing, naturopathy, acupuncture, life coaching, meditation and support groups, along with traditional medicine.

“I’m extremely positive and feeling amazing. I’m feeling healthier now than I did five years ago.

“You don't choose a cancer diagnosis – it chooses you. But we choose how to deal with it and view it.”

Jordan said Marcia was her “rock” and biggest source of support.

Cancer could be incredibly lonely, she said. “I thought I was tough as, but I’m not. You need an army around you.”