Taranaki Foundation grants more than $120,000 to local causes

The Stratford Community Childcare Centre has received a grant from the Taranaki Foundation to fund the construction of a lean-to over the centre’s sandpit.

A charitable foundation that has granted almost $1 million to Taranaki communities since 2016 has allocated more than $120,000 in funding this year.

The Taranaki Foundation has announced grants to 47 groups, individuals and charities across the region as part of its annual funding round, totalling $127,516.

Stratford Community Childcare Centre senior leader Olivia Kaye said the childcare centre was grateful to receive a grant, which would fund the construction of a lean-to over its sandpit.

“Ensuring our outdoor space is accessible year-round is crucial for our tamariki. This addition will enable them to enjoy the sandpit regardless of the weather,” Kaye said.

Other organisations to benefit this year included the Wildlife.ai Trust, Te Puna Trust, the Marfell Community Trust, Hospice Taranaki, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, Horses Helping Humans Taranaki, the Stratford Golf Club, Hāwera Riding for the Disabled, and St Joseph’s School Waitara.

The funding included nine grants totalling $51,700 awarded on behalf of the Tindall Foundationto support initiatives with a family/whānau focus. New Plymouth community group On the House was one recipient, receiving $5000 to help feed people in need.

“Our ability to continue to operate would simply not happen without the much-needed financial support of organisations such as the Tindall Foundation,” On the House general manager Terry Hancock said.

The Taranaki Foundation received a record number of funding applications this year from a variety of organisations, distribution committee chairperson Mark Bowden said.

“The decisions are always difficult, and this year the number of funding requests continued to be substantially above the available funds,” he said.

“The distribution committee works diligently to consider every application on its merits based on the priorities and available funds.”

Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford​ said growth in donations meant the foundation now had funds under management of more than $4 million.