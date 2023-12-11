SH3 near Waitara closes for safety upgrades, detour in place

The temporary closure means all traffic will be diverted through Waitara. (File photo)

A stretch of State Highway 3 near the coastal town of Waitara, Taranaki, is now closed for summer to both lanes of traffic.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency announced the closure, between Nelson and Bayly streets, last month.

It will continue until February 2 as work progresses on the agency’s Waitara to Bell Block safety improvements project.

On Monday, the agency said a detour through Waitara was in place.

“Northbound traffic will be detoured onto Nelson St, continuing on to McLean St and North St, turning right onto Princess St, left onto Bayly St before rejoining SH3.

“Southbound traffic will be detoured onto Bayly St, right onto Princess St, left onto North St and continuing onto McLean St and Nelson St before rejoining SH3.”