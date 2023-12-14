New Plymouth pipes get a $12m fix

New Plymouth District Council is set to spend $12 million on planned repairs of water, wastewater and stormwater pipes.

The council said in a statement it would spend “$5.3m on water pipes, $4.3m on wastewater pipes and $2.1m on stormwater pipes across the district up to the end of June next year”.

In Urenui, Glen Avon and Ōākura, the council would replace old water pipes, while in Waitara stormwater pipes would be replaced.

It said stormwater pipes in Inglewood would be realigned as part of the project.

In Waitara, Waiwhakaiho and Westown, the council would replace wastewater pipes.

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom said old pipes were due for replacement and the investment was vital for the council’s networks.