Rock the Bowl in New Plymouth goes ahead as planned, but it'll be wet

Brad and Sarah Greenfield with their daughters Asher, 6, and Sarah, 8, on their way to the Rock the Bowl concert in New Plymouth on Friday.

A forecast of heavy rain did not stop the 10-hour Rock the Bowl concert at the outdoor Bowl of Brooklands venue in New Plymouth going ahead as planned.

Early Friday morning Rock the Bowl promoter Toby Burrows said the venue was safe, and the artists were “pumped” for the Friday concert.

“Dress for the weather!” he said.

By 2pm the city remained covered in thick fog but there was a reprieve in the rain while concert goers began making their way to the venue.

Matt Rilkoff/Stuff Those working the Rock the Bowl event were prepared for the worst the weather had to offer. Not every concert-goer was equally prepared.

By then the heavy rain warning for Taranaki Maunga had been updated to 14 hours from 1pm to 3am on Saturday, while a heavy rain watch had been added for Northern Taranaki for 12 hours from 4pm Friday.

The Rock the Bowl concert, which started at 1.30pm was scheduled to run until 11.30pm on Friday, featuring Australian alternative psychedelic rock band Ocean Alley alongside Kiwi favourites Shapeshifter, Katchafire, and Ladyhawke.

It also included the Perth-based Kiwi brothers Coterie, Melbourne’s The Grogans, Raglan band Masaya and Taranaki band The Mons Whaler.

The Bowl of Brooklands is a natural outdoor amphitheatre that can accommodate around 15,000 people.

Though the stage is covered, there is no protection from the elements for concert-goers.

Mark Dwyer/Stuff Rain hit the 2009 Fleetwood Mac concert at the Bowl of Brooklands but locals still talk about the gig as one of the best ever.

That being said, some of the most memorable concerts, including Fleetwood Mac and Elton John, went down in local folklore as the best ever despite being hit by rain.

While the concert is going ahead, the T20 cricket match between the Central Hinds and Auckland Hearts scheduled for 12.30pm at Pukekura Park was abandoned because of rain.

About 3.30pm the decision was made to abandon the second match between the Central Stags and the Auckland Aces, scheduled for 4pm.

Outdoor events weren’t the only thing taking a hit from the weather. A tree falling on powerlines on Friday cut electricity to 239 properties in rural Taranaki around Tariki. Most properties were back using their toasters by 2.30pm.

There was also an unplanned power cut at Whalers Gate that left 1181 properties without lights on Friday morning, though power was restored to most within an hour or so. On Friday, a Powerco spokesperson said the cause of the cut at Whalers Gate was still unknown.