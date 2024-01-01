Soon-to-be-replaced water pipes in New Plymouth made of asbestos concrete

There are around 9000km of asbestos concrete pipes in New Zealand and some of those are in Taranaki.

Some of the water, wastewater and stormwater pipes in New Plymouth that would be replaced int he coming year are made of asbestos concrete, the New Plymouth District Council has said.

The council announced in December it would spend $12 million on fixing pipes across the district.

A council spokesperson said there were asbestos concrete pipes across the district that were due for replacement.

They said the old water pipes that would be replaced in Urenui, Glen Avon and Ōakura were all made of asbestos concrete, as well as the wastewater pipes in Waiwhakaiho and Westown, they said.

They said the stormwater pipes in Inglewood and Waitara and the wastewater pipes in Waitara due for replacement were not made of asbestos concrete.

A study published in 2022 by the University of Otago found there were 9000km of asbestos concrete pipes across the country.

Asbestos could become cancerogenic when it is airborne, but there was “insufficient data available worldwide to derive a health-based link to asbestos in drinking water,” according to national and international guidelines.