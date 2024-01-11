First for NZ hospital: Taranaki ED earns cultural safety award from across the ditch

Australasian College for Emergency Medicine (ACEM) president-elect Dr Clare Skinner, Taranaki emergency specialist Dr Tim Petterson, Taranaki pou matanga clinical nurse Piki Mathieson, Taranaki emergency specialist Dr Bridget Mooney and outgoing ACEM president Dr John Bonning at the ceremony in Canberra last year which recognised Taranaki Base Hospital Emergency Department.

An Australian institution has recognised the Taranaki Base Hospital Emergency Department's two-year journey to improve culturally safe care for Māori patients, whānau and staff.

The Taranaki ED received the 2022 Al Spilman Award from the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine (ACEM) at a ceremony in Canberra in November last year.

Te Whatu Ora Taranaki said on Wednesday, that it was the first time any emergency department in New Zealand had been recognised in this manner.

Taranaki ED specialist Dr Timothy Petterson, who was at the ceremony, said in 2021 the emergency department embarked on a journey to eliminate inequities and establish a safe environment for Māori patients.

“We successfully put a business case forward for a dedicated Manaaki Mana clinical nurse specialist and were then able to employ Piki Te Aorangi Mathieson as New Zealand’s first paid Manaaki Mana clinical nurse specialist,” he said.

He said Mathieson was “the ideal person for this position with both clinical and cultural expertise in understanding the needs of our Māori community and te ao Māori”.

Petterson said Mathieson, ED specialist Dr Bridget Mooney and he founded the Taranaki Manaaki Mana group around Te Tiriti o Waitangi and equitable care values.

The group has worked with registered medical officers offering te reo Māori and tikanga training.

“The cultural change process needed to start at the ED front doors. This is just the first step of change,” Mathieson said.

The ACEM website said the award highlighted “the importance of cultural safety to improve health outcomes for Australian and Aotearoa New Zealand Indigenous communities”.

The award was shared with Bankstown Lidcombe Hospital Emergency Department, Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital Emergency and Trauma Centre, and St Vincent's Hospital Melbourne.

The 2023 Al Spilman Awards went to Queensland Children's Hospital and Rockingham Emergency Department.