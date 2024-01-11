Man charged after 'grievous' assault in New Plymouth

A 52-year-old man was thrown off a jetty and held underwater during an assault at the lee breakwater at Port Taranaki in New Plymouth.

A 39-year-old man has been charged in relation to an assault at the lee breakwater in New Plymouth on Sunday.

Police said on Thursday he had been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and threatening to kill/do grievous bodily harm.

“He is scheduled to appear in New Plymouth District Court today,” they said.

Around 4pm on January 7, a 52-year-old man, who was on a jetty off Oceanview Parade, was approached by another man and his two sons.

The man was thrown off the jetty and held underwater during the assault, the police said.

The man was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital where he was treated for head injuries. He was discharged on Monday morning.

The Port Taranaki lee breakwater is a popular fishing area and the location of the city’s only boat ramp.