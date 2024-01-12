Two dead whales found on South Taranaki beaches

Two dead whales were found on a beach similar to Kaupokonui Beach in South Taranaki.

Two Gray’s beaked whales were found on two separate beaches near Waverley in South Taranaki on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The beached whales were reported to the local iwi and the Department of Conservation by concerned members of the public who found them along the Waipipi coastline.

DOC Senior Ranger Biodiversity in the Whanganui District Sanne Brock said she led a response team which included DOC staff and representatives of Te Kaahui o Rauru.

“The whales were between 3.5 and 4m in length,” she said, and were already dead when they arrived.

Brock said there were multiple possible causes for a whale stranding, and it was difficult to identify an exact cause in these cases.

“Factors can include sickness, navigational error, geographical features, a rapidly falling tide, being chased by a predator, or extreme weather,” she said.

“More than one factor may contribute to a stranding.”

Brock said in summer it was not uncommon for whales and dolphins to strand or wash up dead.

“Gray’s beaked whales are among one of the more common species which strand in New Zealand,” she said.

Grant Matthew/Stuff The recent beach strandings were similar to what happened near the Kaupokonui river mouth in 2018.

The recent stranding happened near the location of a similar event in 2018.

Almost six years ago, 12 sperm whales washed ashore on Kaupokonui Beach, South Taranaki.

On Thursday, a post on Facebook from a member of Te Kaahui o Rauru said people should avoid fishing or water activities in the proximity of the sites for two days.