New pou telling Taranaki stories unveiled in Eltham

A new pou designed by local taumata James Rio Turahui was unveiled in Eltham.

A new pou designed by a local artist was unveiled in Eltham, South Taranaki on Saturday.

South Taranaki District councillor Steffy McKay said the 6.5 feet-tall carved post was unveiled in a ceremony on Bridge St.

The mix of Māori crafts and artifacts, such as a rugby ball, a fruit bowl and a fire hydrant, represented all the iwi of Taranaki coming together, she said.

Local taumata James Rio Turahui said he designed the pou which was then carved in three months by a group of friends.

It would pay homage to the Taranaki region and its stories.

McKay said the fruit bowl represented the memory of a deceased local grocer who used to give fruit to the local kids and the fire hydrant a former owner of the Coronation Hotel who donated a fire engine to the local fire brigade.