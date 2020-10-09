Taranaki Civil Defence apologise for 'Mt Egmont' video post

The dual name for Mt Egmont/Mt Taranaki is soon to be changed to Taranaki Maunga.

A Government agency has issued an apology for sharing “appalling” material in which Mt Taranaki was referred to as Mt Egmont.

It is understood Taranaki Civil Defence Emergency Management (TCDEM), who could not be reached for comment, posted a dated video to its social media on Thursday about preparing for a volcanic eruption.

In the video Mt Taranaki is referred to as Mt Egmont and the pronunciation of Māori kupu was poor, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, of south Taranaki iwi Ngāti Ruanui and Māori co-party leader, said.

Following an agreement between Ngā Iwi o Taranaki and the Crown, as a result of Treaty of Waitangi negotiations related to the mountain, the dual legal name for Mt Egmont, Mt Taranaki would soon be changed to retain only its Māori name - Taranaki Maunga.

READ MORE:

* Iwi walks away from Taranaki Crossing project

* Settlement talks over Taranaki Maunga reach final stages

* Taranaki mountain name change is positive, say iwi members



While the change had not yet taken effect, Ngarewa-Packer said for tangata whenua the use of Mt Egmont was offensive.

Ngarewa-Packer flagged the video with TCDEM’s leadership team, letting them know she and many people she had spoken with found it inappropriate and appalling.

“They took ownership straight away,” she said.

On Friday morning, the post had been removed and TCDEM had issued an apology on its same Facebook page in which it said it was working with Puke Ariki to update the video to reflect the rightful name of the maunga.

“We would like to apologise for posting a video about the Taranaki Maunga that used the word ‘Egmont’,” it read.

“We acknowledge the hurt this has caused the tangata whenua. We have learnt from this experience and will strive to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, of south Taranaki iwi Ngāti Ruanui and Māori co-party leader, said the use of the name Mt Egmont was offensive to tangata whenua.

Ngarewa-Packer said it was good the agency had dealt with it but “annoying that we had to be their conscience”.

Hearing the term Mt Egmont pulled tangata whenua backwards, she explained.

“You have a sense of frustration that you still have to hold people to account to do what should be natural by now.”

It was also critical agencies such as TCDEM got the presentation of their messaging right and was dangerous when they didn’t, Ngarewa-Packer said.

“If it’s not presented properly, or it causes offence at the very beginning then often our people will completely ignore or become offended by the message, and they actually miss the key messaging.”

The name Taranaki Maunga would come into effect once the deed of agreement was signed, and then ratified by iwi, Liana Poutū, who was a part of the negotiation team, said.

The timeline was subject to parliamentary timetable, she said.

“It’s still a little way off.”