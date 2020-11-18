Traffic delays follow state highway 3 section closure in New Plymouth

Kate Simpson, from the Federal Store, on Devon St East, says the road works have affected business.

Motorists in New Plymouth have reported lengthy traffic delays following the peak hour closure of a section of State Highway 3.

Due to footpath renewal works, the northbound lane on SH3 Northgate, between the intersections of Courtenay St and Watson St, has been closed since Monday between 9.30am and 6pm.

Depending on the weather, the lane is set to reopen on Monday, November 23, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has said.

As a result of the works, motorists heading north are having to travel along Devon St East, and Kate Simpson, manager of local business The Federal Store, said delays have been significant.

Staff from the cafe, located on Devon St East near the intersection of Mangorei Rd, are having to leave 15 to 20 minutes earlier to deliver catering due to the traffic, Simpson said.

“My boss was saying yesterday it took her about 15 minutes to get from the Bakehouse here to the first set of lights near town.”

Simpson reported traffic being continually backed up past the eatery since the road closure began and said she believed it was affecting custom.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff A section of State Highway 3 has been closed for the week, causing traffic chaos.

She also had concerns for drivers pulling out of the “dangerous” intersection and on to Devon St East.

“We’ve always had troubles with that intersection. People don’t look and they fly out willy nilly. But now with the road closures the traffic’s backed up past our shop and it’s just got worse.”

Police sergeant Pat Duffy acknowledged the traffic lag and encouraged motorists to persevere.

He said there had been no reports of crashes relating to the delays.

”It’ll be short-lived,” Duffy said.

“In the meantime, persevere or adjust your departure time to avoid rush hour, if possible.”

Meanwhile, the transport agency is also carrying out ground investigations at various locations along SH3 between Waitara and Bell Block.

Work will continue until Friday and the findings will inform the design of upcoming safety improvements.