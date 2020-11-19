Bowlarama's million-dollar extension 'full steam ahead'
A new amusement activity pegged for the region is only months away, with construction of the million-dollar extension of Taranaki’s bowling venue in progress.
Laser tag, a shooting game where participants use infrared-emitting light guns to hit their targets, should be operational in March, Shelly Szedlak, owner of New Plymouth’s Bowlarama said this week.
”I’m very excited,” she said. “I’ve already got people phoning to book birthday parties and all those kinds of things but I’ve had to tell them they need to wait because we don’t have an exact date yet.”
Construction of the $1.5 to $2million extension, which includes a mezzanine floor to house the laser tag game, began in July.
The new game would add an extra option to Bowlarama's ten pin bowling, arcade games and mini putt course.
Szedlak said plans were on track and construction of the new roof was next on the list.
“Then we’re into building the whole new link area, which will be the stairwell and the lift, everything that will go up into the laser tag area.”
The lift was coming from Sweden and the interior walls for the laser tag from America. All are due in the country in February.
