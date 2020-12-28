TDN Person of the Year 2020 nominee: Kealy Warren's public and private battles

While acting principal Kealy Warren took on the Government in a very public battle, she was propelled into a private struggle of her own – one that landed her in hospital.

A couple of years back, the acting Marfell Community School leader suffered a stroke. She was off work for a year and the 46-year-old mother-of-one still experiences its after-effects, especially when tired.

So in August, when the New Plymouth woman led the outpouring of protest to the Government's granting of $11.7 million to a Taranaki-based private school, she knew her health would suffer. But she did it anyway, for the kids and her community.

Her courage for highlighting the lack of investment in state schools and her ingenuity in framing the issue in such a way it could not be ignored has earned Warren a nomination for the Taranaki Daily News Person of the Year 2020.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Acting principal of Marfell School Kealy Warren has been nominated for Taranaki Daily News Person of the Year 2020.

”All I did really was get cross,” she says.

”But I’m glad I did because it got people thinking about schooling and what schools actually need.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Warren led the charge on a national debate about the funding of state schools.

Warren’s tactic to bring attention to the inequities in education funding was writing an open letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, invoicing the Government for $26.9 million.

It was the total her school would get if they received an equivalent level of funding per student as had been allocated to Oakura’s Green School.

She also released a photo to media of her staff lined up with shovels, demonstrating their school was a “shovel ready” project worthy of funding.

She didn’t think the letter would draw any attention. Neither did she expect much from the shovels. Rather it was fulfilling her need to vent.

But a chorus of similar sentiments followed from other Taranaki principals and those across the country.

The plight of state schools, and the hypocrisy in funding the Green School grant exposed, dominated political debate for close to three weeks.

It very nearly unseated Green Party co-leader James Shaw who had championed the private school grant and paid a high price for his political naivety.

“Taxpayers money should go to state schools. Whether it was a Covid fund or not, it just wasn’t right,” Warren says.

“I’d spent a lot of my year battling just to have our leaky roof fixed.”

Supplied/Stuff Warren sent an invoice to the Government on August 28 asking for close to $27m.

There are no hard feelings towards the Green School from Warren. She knows it had simply applied for a part of the Government’s shovel-ready funding, set up to help the nation recover from Covid-19.

”It’s private education versus state. I tried to keep it non-personal to them.

“I just want the best for our children. Their parents trust us to love them and educate them every day and they need the best from us, so I need to do my job to get the best – which is a classroom without a leaky roof.”

Since the funding controversy Warren says she has seen “very quick action” on her school’s roof situation, and it has now been mostly remedied.

Only what was absolutely necessary had been asked for, Warren says. Much less than what her students truly deserve.

“These children here are beautiful. Just because they’re of a lower socio-economic community it doesn’t mean they’re not as valuable as everyone else.”

The students are proud of Warren, one even hugged and thanked her for speaking up for them.

She has been with Marfell Community School for eight years, usually in the role of deputy principal, but she stepped up in 2020 while principal Janet Wilson was on sabbatical.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Warren, pictured with students Katarina Herewini, 11, daughter Leah Richards, 9, and Jericho Nuku, 11, is passionate about her pupils, sometimes to the detriment of her own wellbeing.

Warren laughs at the realisation that in her first year at the head of the school, she’s made quite a stir.

But Wilson is supportive of how Warren tackled the issue, telling her to “go for it”.

Next year, Warren will resume the role of deputy and will likely spend a couple of days in the classroom.

But her lobbying of the Government will continue.

“We've got a rotten wall that needs taking care of.”