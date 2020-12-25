Motorist captures moment police throw down spikes and swoop on alleged offender

Police took a man into custody on Rata St in Inglewood on Tuesday afternoon.

Police throwing down road spikes and circling the car of a man believed to be involved in a firearms incident was captured on video by a Taranaki motorist caught up in the arrest.

The driver who filmed the action was heading out of Inglewood towards New Plymouth when he was stopped by police on State Highway 3 at the Waiongana Stream bridge about 2.50pm on Tuesday.

At the front of the traffic queue, the man, who did not want to be named, had an unobstructed view and caught the moment police threw down road spikes as the alleged offender crossed the bridge.

“They [police] were on each side of the road, they asked me to stop and it all unfolded.”

Supplied/Stuff The 25-year-old was arrested in relation to a firearms incident.

Within seconds, the alleged offender's vehicle came over the bridge, stopping within centimetres of the spikes. The officers armed with tasers quickly surrounded his vehicle.

The alleged offender exited his vehicle, which had a trailer attached carrying what appeared to be a quad-bike, and surrendered to police without a fuss.

About 10 minutes prior to the arrest, officers had spotted a vehicle believed to be involved in a firearms incident in New Plymouth on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

Andy Jackson/Stuff He will appear in New Plymouth District Court in the new year.

They followed the vehicle and spikes were set up by another unit in attendance, they said.

“The vehicle then stopped and one person was taken into custody.”

The 25-year-old man’s arrest was dealt with administratively, and he was ordered to appear in New Plymouth District Court on January 6 facing charges including presenting a firearm.

According to court documents, the man presented an airgun, namely a replica M4 paintball gun, at another man.

He was also found in possession of an air riffle and two paintball guns while a protection order was in force against him, and was caught driving while forbidden.