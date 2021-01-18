Double murder charge laid following discovery of two bodies in South Taranaki

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering two people in South Taranaki in the early hours of Monday morning.

The 21-year-old appeared before Judge Tony Greig in New Plymouth District Court this afternoon following the deaths of two people at a property in Manawapou Rd, Hāwera, in the early hours of Monday.

He wore a white police gown and his hands were cuffed during his brief appearance, with three police officers and one security guard in the courtroom.

Defence lawyer Paul Keegan said his client consented to a remand in custody to reappear in the High Court.

Keegan sought interim name suppression, which was not opposed by police, as the investigation was in its early stages and relatives were still being contacted.

Crown prosecutor Justin Marinovich supported the application.

Judge Greig made an order for interim suppression of the accused’s name and remanded him in custody to reappear in the High Court at New Plymouth on February 9.

“The investigation is still young and the police will have a number of further inquiries, including contacting family,” he said.

Emergency services were called about 2.50am to the privately owned home where the bodies of the deceased were found.

One person was arrested at the scene.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Two people were found dead at a property in Manawapou Rd in Hāwera, South Taranaki, on Monday morning.

Police are not seeking anyone else.

It is understood the alleged offender was known to the deceased.

The owner of a neighbouring property said Hāwera, which is Taranaki's second largest town and has a population of about 10,000, was in a state of shock following the news.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Police were called to the scene at 2.50am and a person was taken into custody shortly afterwards.

“Everyone is talking about it but no-one knows what happened.”

She believed a family had lived at the address for about two years.

“They lived there quietly, no hassle, no grief,” the woman, who did not want to be named, said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The owner of a neighbouring property said Hāwera was in a state of shock following the news

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon described the deaths as both shocking and tragic.

“These things just don’t happen in our community,” he said.

“Everyone is pretty shocked about it. It certainly affects you.”

Nixon was reassured by the fast arrest, saying there was no risk to the community.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Flowers were laid at the front of the property of the deceased.

“I have not spoken with police, I am just letting them get on with their inquiries.”

His thoughts went out to the family and friends of the deceased at “this sad time”.

Police have remained at the property as a scene examination takes place.

Shortly after midday, the police presence increased and the forensics team was seen at the address.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The police investigation continued into the day while the accused appeared in court in the afternoon.

Neighbours watched on from the street and people were spotted driving slowly past the residence.

Flowers were laid at the front of the property by a woman before she was seen returning to a nearby address.

A weeping young girl, said to be friends with one of the deceased, was later seen placing a single piece of lavender next to the other flowers.

A neighbour of the deceased said he was outside having a coffee and a cigarette in the early hours of Monday morning when he heard police radios.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The forensics team arrived to the scene shortly after midday.

About 2am, he saw search lights and police standing at the end of his driveway. Thinking not much of it, he went to bed.

But when he woke about 6.30am, the man, who declined to be named, found police were still at the scene and he subsequently learned of the deaths.

He thought: “holy moly,” he said.

“It is a bit close to home.”