Taranaki rainbow community festival to begin this weekend

Sunita Torrance (left), pictured in drag artist attire alongside Daniel Lockett, will this weekend launch the inaugural OUTfest Taranaki festival.

A week-long event celebrating the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI+) communities in Taranaki kicks off on Sunday.

The inaugural OUTfest Taranaki will feature a variety of free and ticketed festivities for all ages, including a comedy show, film screenings, a drag brunch and a youth event.

It comes not long after Safe Space Alliance (SSA) placed a new billboard on New Plymouth's Courtenay St calling Taranaki the ‘Rainbow Region’ of New Zealand, which was labelled offensive by critics, some of whom called for its removal.

The festival is the brainchild of event planner and rainbow community ally, Sunita Torrance of Flash Mob entertainment.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The LGBTQI+ festival begins not long after Taranaki was labelled the Rainbow Region.

She previously said it was long overdue and would meet a growing need for rainbow youth who need safe spaces where they can “dress and act however they like”.

Torrance has been instrumental in bringing drag and burlesque shows to the region, and also goes by the name of CoCo Flash when she dresses in drag to deliver Rainbow Story Time.

The festival runs from April 11 – 18 with more information available at the OUTfest Taranaki Facebook page.