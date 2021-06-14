Two people injured in South Taranaki crash, road blocked

Emergency services have been called to a crash in South Taranaki.

Two people have been injured in a two-car crash in South Taranaki.

Emergency services were called to South Rd in Okaiawa following the collision about 3.30pm on Monday.

A police spokeswoman said two people were in a serious to moderate condition.

A rescue helicopter had been dispatched, and Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John Ambulance had been called to the scene, about 14 kilometres northwest of Hāwera.

The road was blocked and northbound traffic diverted, but the road was open again by 6.15pm