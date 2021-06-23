Sir Māui Pōmare Day to be held this weekend

Sir Māui Pōmare of Ngāti Mutunga and Ngāti Toa was born in 1875 or 1876. His mother, Mere Hautonga Nicoll, was the daughter of Kahe Te Rau-o-te-rangi, one of the few women to sign the Treaty of Waitangi.

An event to remember one of the country’s most prominent Māori political leaders will take place this weekend.

Te Rā o Māui Pōmare, or Sir Māui Pōmare Day, will be held on Saturday at Owae Marae in Waitara.

The national day of significance recognises the work of the first Māori doctor, Sir Māui Pōmare, who was born at a pā near Urenui in 1875.

Pōmare became the country’s eighth Minister of Health.

Aotearoa MÄori Tennis In 1899, Māui won the Inter-University Tennis Championships in the USA – a ground-breaking achievement in both sport and academia. The first New Zealander to win what has been rated as the equivalent of the US Tennis Open.

He worked to improve Māori health and living conditions and was involved in politics and inquiries into land confiscations.

He died in 1930.

The annual event to commemorate Pōmare is open to anyone from the community. Up to 300 people are expected to attend, including local dignitaries.

Labour’s Peeni Henare has been invited to speak during which he will share his vision behind the changes in the health system.