Sir Māui Pōmare Day to be held this weekend
An event to remember one of the country’s most prominent Māori political leaders will take place this weekend.
Te Rā o Māui Pōmare, or Sir Māui Pōmare Day, will be held on Saturday at Owae Marae in Waitara.
The national day of significance recognises the work of the first Māori doctor, Sir Māui Pōmare, who was born at a pā near Urenui in 1875.
Pōmare became the country’s eighth Minister of Health.
He worked to improve Māori health and living conditions and was involved in politics and inquiries into land confiscations.
He died in 1930.
The annual event to commemorate Pōmare is open to anyone from the community. Up to 300 people are expected to attend, including local dignitaries.
Labour’s Peeni Henare has been invited to speak during which he will share his vision behind the changes in the health system.