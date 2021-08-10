Man in court in relation to synthetic cannabis death and heart attack

Tereapii Rennie Mataio has been arrested in relation to selling synthetic cannabis.

A man has appeared in court accused of selling synthetic cannabis which allegedly led to the death of one person and a heart attack in another.

Tereapii Rennie Mataio, of Stratford, was before Hāwera District Court on Tuesday facing a charge of endangers life/safety/health by criminal nuisance and five of selling synthetic cannabis.

The criminal nuisance charge relates to the death of a person and another suffering a heart attack after consuming synthetics allegedly sold by Mataio, 57.

The offending is alleged to have occurred between March 4 and July 12. He was arrested on Friday.

Mataio’s appearance, via audio-visual link, led to security closing the courthouse for a time, as around 30 Black Power members milled out the front in his support.

He did not enter a plea and was remanded back into custody to return on August 24.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old man appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Monday in relation to batches of “especially dangerous” synthetic cannabinoids being sold in Taranaki.

He was arrested on Friday following a search warrant at a local address, a police spokesman said.

In July, two people died in Taranaki, and a third was hospitalised, in incidents linked to the synthetic cannabinoid class C drug 4F-MDMB-BICA.

Police are making enquiries into both deaths on behalf of the Coroner and the Coroner will release his findings in due course.

Taranaki-Daily-News Mataio’s appearance, via audio-visual link, led to security closing Hāwera District Court for a time. (File pic)

Drug Information and Alerts Aotearoa New Zealand (DIANZ) website High Alert recently issued a warning regarding the substance.

It said the synthetics, also known as synnies, was circulating the region.

“High Alert recommends extreme caution consuming synthetic cannabinoids, especially in the Taranaki region at this time,” its website read.

In its warning, High Alert said people may collapse or “drop”, foam at the mouth, or experience temporary paralysis. The effects are often worse if taken with alcohol and other drugs, if a person is unwell, or experiencing mental distress.

Immediate effects of the drug include fast or irregular heartbeat, nausea or vomiting, seizures, loss of consciousness, paranoia, anxiety and panic attacks, drowsiness, difficulty breathing and death, it said.

The drug is usually a white, off-white or yellow brown powder. It is sprayed onto dehydrated plant material and smoked, but has a chemical smell and may be sticky from the plant material, which is noticeably different from cannabis.

Police urge members of the community to call 111 immediately if they see anyone who appears to be experiencing an adverse reaction to synthetic drugs.

Anyone with information in relation to the manufacture and supply of synthetic cannabinoids is asked to contact Taranaki Police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police encourage anyone affected by harmful drug use, and friends and whānau of those using synthetic drugs, to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797 or free text 868.