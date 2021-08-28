Wednesday release from level 4 welcomed in Taranaki

A mass vaccination event saw 2500 essential workers get their jab in New Plymouth on Friday.

Taranaki business and political leaders have welcomed the proposed drop to level 3 and hope it will spur the economy to get moving again.

“It’s positive, at least we’re moving down a level,” Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chaudhari said.

“We would love to have level 2, of course, so businesses can do what they do, but level 3 is justified.”

On Friday, the nationwide alert level 4 lockdown was extended until 11.59pm Tuesday. After that the country south of the Auckland boundary will move into level 3 after two weeks at level 4.

Auckland remains at level 4 for at least another fortnight.

Cabinet will meet on Monday, September 6, to review these settings.

Cabinet will meet on Monday, September 6, to review these settings.

On Friday 70 new cases of Covid-19 linked to the Delta community outbreak were announced by the Ministry of Health.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff About 300 people were vaccinated every hour at the New Plymouth event.

The total number of cases in the cluster is now 347, with 333 in Auckland and 14 in Wellington.

Under existing level 3 rules, all retail businesses can open, but with restrictions on physical distancing, hygiene measures and contactless options for ordering, pick-up, delivery and payment.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chaudhari said news of level 3 was a positive step forward.

Chaudhari, who represents more than 700 Taranaki businesses through the chamber, described level 3 as “lockdown with KFC”.

While businesses would be able to operate under restrictions “sales aren’t the same” and so he encouraged people to shop local where possible.

“It’s really hard on retail and hospo businesses who depend entirely on people walking through the door.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Non-essential businesses have not been able to operate while in alert level 4.

“They can’t all rely on online shopping.”

New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom was ecstatic to hear Taranaki would drop down a level.

The economy could get moving once again, he said.

RNZ / Robin Martin Level 3 would see the region’s economy begin to open up, New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom.

“Particularly construction, which is extremely busy.”

Justine Gilliland, Venture Taranaki chief executive, echoed Holdom saying those financially impacted by the lockdown would be reassured by the move.

“This will be welcome news for many of our enterprises, including construction and hospitality, who will be able operate again albeit in a restricted way.”

The region’s ability to bounce back following the 2020 lockdown was a positive indicator that Taranaki would be able to recover once again, Gilliland said.

To help with the recovery, she also encouraged everyone to shop local.

But while the drop in alert levels was a positive step forward, Gilliland warned it was not a time to become complacent.

Supplied Venture Taranaki chief executive Justine Gilliland warned level 3 was not a time to become complacent.

People must continue to follow public health recommendations, she said.

Adhering to guidelines was critical in remaining safe, minimising community impact, and helping further descend in alert levels, she said.

South Taranaki iwi leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said level 3 would provide further time to vaccinate people before bubble restrictions were lifted.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff South Taranaki iwi leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer hoped Māori vaccination rates go up before level 3 restrictions were lifted.

“Level 3 is the right decision. I’m really glad,” she said.

“We don’t have cases in our region but we have contacts and we still have to err on the side of caution.”

Ngarewa-Packer said the gap between Māori and non-Māori vaccination rates had grown.

Level 3 would allow for the region’s Māori health providers “to get out there and narrow and gap”.

“The longer we’re in lockdown the less chance of spreading the virus.”

Another essential workers clinic on Saturday has its 2,500 appointment slots fully booked, and a clinic at the TSB Hub in Hāwera on Sunday has just a few slots left.