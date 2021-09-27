Driver in New Plymouth crash taken to hospital with critical injuries

The driver involved in a car crash on Holsworthy Rd, New Plymouth, has been taken to hospital.

A man in his 70s is in a stable condition in Taranaki Base Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit following a car accident in New Plymouth.

The driver hit a parked vehicle and a fence in Vogeltown.

Emergency Services were notified of the collision at the corner of Holsworthy and Victoria roads around 9.50am on Monday.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the details of the crash.

Dani Tucker, of St John, said paramedics treated one person at the scene.

The person was in a critical condition and transported to Taranaki Base Hospital by ambulance, she said.

No other details of the circumstances surrounding the crash were available.