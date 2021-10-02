Plenty of work, but plenty of challenges for Taranaki construction sector as new build consent hit record highs

Building consents for new homes have hit a record high for Taranaki. But it's not all good news.

Building consents for new homes have hit a record high for Taranaki but industry insiders say a multitude of issues are crippling their ability to get the work done on time and within budget.

In the year to August 2021, 856 new home consents were issued across the region. This was up on the 658 issued in 2020 and 509 in 2019.

In the last year 743 home consents were issued in the New Plymouth district, 66 in Stratford, and 99 in South Taranaki, Statistics NZ revealed in a report released this week.

Alistair Hassall, managing director of Hassall Homes, said there was plenty of work, but the surging cost of building materials, coupled with supply chain issues, was wreaking havoc on the industry.

READ MORE:

* Don't bank on getting a renovation finished on time, but planning ahead helps

* Small businesses performing above average with sales and job numbers continuing to rise

* 'Best off' status doesn't solve Taranaki's public housing crisis



“Gib board and steel is a problem at the moment. Usually we’d have to wait one to two days for Gib but now we’re waiting two to four weeks.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Alistair Hassall, of Hassall Homes, says the building sector has plenty of work, but plenty of challenges too.

Hassall said materials are being held up in ports and continued lockdowns in Auckland had slowed manufacturing.

As a result, homes under construction were going untouched for days or weeks at a time, he said.

“And increase in material costs you’d see in a space of 18 months, you’re now seeing every three months.”

“It makes it harder for clients because they have a budget to stick to,” he said.

Building price estimates can end up tens of thousands more upon completion due to the increased costs.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The sector is facing huge issues with the supply of building materials, which is delaying completion of new builds.

The issue is not restricted to Taranaki. The rising cost of building materials and supply chain issues are prompting changes to the way property is bought and sold.

In Hamilton some developers are shying away from selling homes off the plans, knowing they’ll be worth more if they can sell them once they are completed.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Chris Long, owner of Long Building Solutions, talks about successfully implementing a four-day work week for him and his staff.

The boom is bittersweet for Hassall. He’s the busiest he’s ever been with 14 jobs on the go and another 15 he’s waiting to get stuck into.

So even if he wanted to, he doesn’t think he’d be able to start a new build for a new client until this time next year.

“In my 18 years in the industry, this is definitely the most challenging time I have seen builders come up against. But on the flip side, it’s really positive that we’re so busy.”

Ben Hawke, of the Taranaki branch of national home building franchise GJ Gardener, said the number of projects was also leading to delays in building inspector sign off.

“Compliance stuff is slowing us down. Councils are snowed under and inspections are being pushed out.”

All three district councils in Taranaki have recently employed external contractors to help process consents.

Hawke said the material challenges meant GJs, which has 50 builds under construction in Taranaki and 40 in the pipeline, was now struggling to deliver on its usual 120 working day build promise.

“It all comes down to the materials chosen by the client, but sometimes it’s pushed out by a month.”

He believed the issue could take up to two years to remedy.

“It's not going to instantly fix itself.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Andrew Kuriger from Sentinel Homes said the current state of the sector could be the new normal. (File pic)

Andrew Kuriger, co-owner of Sentinel Homes Taranaki, wasn’t sure the challenges the sector was facing would ever cease.

“I see this as the new normal, to be honest.

“There’s lots going on outside of everyone’s control.”

And despite the challenges, the rise in consents were indicative of people’s continued desire to build their dream home.

To ease the stress during the testing time, Kuriger said clients needed to be patient and companies needed to be transparent about the process.

“People are still wanting to build, people are excited to build. It’s not a bad time for it,” he said.

“If they wait a couple of years prices will go up.”