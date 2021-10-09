Sexual assault survivor and recovering meth addict hitch-hikes the country to tell his tale

Free of methamphetamine for a year, a recovering addict is hitch-hiking across the country to spread awareness on the crippling effects of the drug – and he has thousands virtually following along.

The first time Franz Oliver Lindsay picked up a P pipe, he was desperate to escape the agony of sexual assault.

That initial puff elevated him and for the first time in a long time, the then-21-year-old felt incredible.

But that state of mind quickly wore off and soon enough Lindsay was chasing his next high.

“I hit my pinnacle with it. It makes you think all your problems are gone away,” he said.

“Really, I just needed to heal.”

Now 36, he has a tumultuous tale to tell of the past 15 years of addiction, which some months saw him smoke $20,000 worth of meth.

He proudly celebrated being free of the class A for one year on September 22.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Lindsay is currently in New Plymouth as part of the journey he has dubbed “My Great Adventure”.

And he has 34,000 - a figure growing by the day - virtual supporters to help keep him accountable, while in equal parts his journey has inspired others to kick the drug.

By foot and thumb, he is currently travelling Aotearoa raising awareness of addiction and sexual abuse trauma.

As he hops from town to town, within the confines of Covid restrictions, Lindsay is documenting the journey he has dubbed “My Great Adventure” on social media.

After losing a close friend in a motorcycle accident earlier this year, he decided to chuck in his job as a commercial fisherman and gave away his belongings to live out the dream.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Lindsay’s trip has garnered more than 34,000 followers online.

The campaign began when he hitched a ride with a truck driver to Kaitaia on March 28, before heading to the starting point of his trip, Cape Reinga, on April 1.

He has since travelled much of the North Island, staying with friends and living off the profits of Facebook while telling his story of relapse and recovery to the towns’ drug addicts and those who support them.

The thousands of online followers he has amassed along the way tune in to his daily updates which show him exploring the country, having a laugh, and sharing honest updates on his road to redemption.

On Saturday, Lindsay, originally from Tauranga, was back in Taranaki, a place he spent a lot of his youth alongside family who still reside there.

”This adventure has been the best thing that ever happened for me,” he said.

”I’ve met so many amazing people along the way.”

Lindsay, a father-of-two, admitted he was a work in progress and didn’t claim to be qualified to help other addicts – he was simply telling his own story.

A story which involved his sexual assault, toxic relationships, letting his family down time after time, getting in trouble with the law, staying awake for days on end and the contemplation of suicide.

It also involved a turning point for Lindsay, when a little more than a year ago he said: “Enough is enough”, and quit the drug cold turkey.

“I use the tool of procrastination.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff After grappling with addiction for 15 years, he has been free of the methamphetamine for one year.

In short, it’s a technique he has found worked for him where he delays acting on any cravings until eventually they pass.

He also sought professional counselling which has assisted him with wider issues.

Lindsay urged anyone else battling with addiction to seek support, saying services like the Anti-P Ministry or 12-step groups were there to help.

Where his journey was headed next, Lindsay didn’t even know. He doesn’t like to plan ahead and sometimes engaged his followers to “pick his path”.

“I’m just leaving it in the hands of the universe, I’ll go where I’m needed.”

