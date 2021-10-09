Gang member crashes in police pursuit after crossing Covid-19 border

A police checkpoint, instigated by iwi was set up at the border of Taranaki and Waikato just hours after it was announced the level 3 bubble would be extended south to the Mōkau River.

A gang member breached the Covid-19 checkpoint north of Taranaki multiple times on Saturday, leading to a police chase which ended in a crash.

Police are still working to understand the man’s exact travel movements, a police spokeswoman said, after they initially believed he hadn’t crossed the border. There was no suggestion he was a Covid risk.

The 26-year-old was taken into custody on Okoki Rd, Urenui, north Taranaki, around midday.

It is understood he was a gang member, but police wouldn’t confirm this .

READ MORE:

* Several car crashes in Taranaki this weekend

* Arrests made after police use spikes to stop driver

* Police chase across Northland ends in two arrests



Police said the Hawke’s Bay man had been caught on CCTV at a Taupō service station Saturday morning.

Then police believe around 11.15am he was spotted by police near Waitara, in north Taranaki.

The man headed north and was signalled to stop at the Mōkau checkpoint, but failed to do so and police chased him, the spokeswoman said.

Details on how or when the man turned around are unclear, but the driver then reentered Taranaki as the pursuit continued, police said.

Spikes were used several times but despite one tyre being down to the rim, the man continued driving, the spokeswoman said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff A police chase on Saturday neared the Mōkau Covid checkpoint and later ended in a crash. (File pic)

At 11.55am a second tyre blew out, and the car crashed off the road in Urenui, Taranaki.

He was not injured and was taken into custody.

He is scheduled to appear in New Plymouth District Court on Monday and has been charged with failing to stop.

The checkpoint was set up on Thursday evening outside The Whitebait Inn in Mōkau, following the announcement Waikato’s level 3 bubble would be extended south to the Mōkau River.

Police has said that while they would patrol the border until the Covid restrictions were lifted, they would not be operating a hard checkpoint at all times.

The police spokeswoman was unable to say whether the man has been tested for Covid.

“However, there's nothing to suggest he is a Covid risk, nor is there any evidence he travelled to Taranaki from an area where there are Covid cases,” she said.

Taranaki remains in alert level 2, as does Taupō district and Hawke’s Bay.