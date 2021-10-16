Taranaki principals prepare to work through vaccine mandate issue 'sensitively and with care'

The vast majority of Taranaki teaching staff will comply with the new vaccination mandate for their sector, but as school staff head back to class on Monday there will be resignations, a principal has warned.

“I would imagine we are looking at something in the order of an 80/20 split,” Taranaki Secondary Schools Principals Association chair Rosey Mabin said on Friday.

But Mabin, also the principal of Inglewood High School, said that was just a ballpark figure.

Since the vaccine mandate announcement on Monday there have been reports of teachers across the country resigning, but it appears a majority of teaching staff are backing the move.

The compulsory vaccine mandate applies to all teachers at schools and early learning centres, as well as support staff such as teacher-aides, caretakers, and administrative workers.

They must get their first dose of the vaccination by November 15, and be fully vaccinated by January 1, 2022.

Mabin said she heard from those opposed to the mandate and their concerns were mostly around freedom of choice, rather than any anti-vaccine sentiment.

“Making vaccination mandatory denies people the right to choose and that is a cause for concern in the secondary sector, both for principals and teachers,” she said

The mandate applies to all staff members working on school sites who "may have contact with children and students", and any community members who regularly come on to school grounds.

“For those teachers who feel they have no option but to resign, and there will be some, there needs to be a fair and timely process, which I'm sure there will be.”

When schools south of Auckland return for Term 4 on Monday, Taranaki principals would gather information from their staff and work through the situation “sensitively and with care”, Mabin said.

“At the same time as we want our schools to be safe learning environments, everyone deserves to be treated with understanding and respect.

“These are unprecedented times, and we will proceed with considered caution.”



New Plymouth Primary Principals' Association co-chair Brigitte Luke said educators were waiting with anticipation over the “likely implications of the policy and how this will be managed within the education setting.”

“It would be fair to say this has and is causing additional stress on principals and staff who are either supporting others or await their fate if they are unable to, or chose not to be vaccinated.”

Kindergarten Taranaki chief executive Dawn Osman said the association had been following public health advice throughout the pandemic and would continue to do so.

“We have been encouraging our staff and whānau to get vaccinated as soon as they can, while recognising that tamariki under 12 are not currently eligible.”

The group has 1120 tamariki enrolled across its 24 kindergartens in the region, ranging in age from nine months to five years, and 160 staff.

Osman said it was still working through the details of the Government’s announcement, but its obligation was to provide a safe environment for staff, tamariki and whānau.

“As you can imagine, this is a complex issue and one we will be exploring in depth over the coming week.”