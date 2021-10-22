Police urge Taranaki car event to cancel amid covid restrictions

A car event planned for Taranaki this weekend has seen hundreds of people wanting to participate.

A late-night car event planned for this weekend in Taranaki has seen hundreds say they will attend, including people from out of town, but police have urged organisers to call it off amid Covid restrictions.

Taranaki is currently in Covid-19 alert level 2 and under Ministry of Health rules events that are held outdoors but not at an event facility must follow the rules for social gatherings, which limits the number of attendees to 100 people.

On its Facebook event page, North Island invades New Plymouth, 460 people have responded as “going” while 1200 have registered their interest.

The page instructs attendees to meet at TSB Stadium at 9pm on Saturday before they move on to their “first spot” at 10pm.

Cars attending should have a valid warrant and registration, the event page stated. It also advises “no illegal activities at the meeting spot, don't drink and drive, no fighting and dramas, pick up your rubbish”.

The event was created by Taranaki man Joe Brown, 21, but is also connected to Facebook group New Zealand Car Enthusiasts, which it described as “car enthusiasts, drags and skids and everything about cars” and said the car meets travel the country.

Motivated by the rules of level 2, acting senior sergeant Andrew Wong Too said he spoke with Brown on Wednesday.

“We were hoping they’d realise there’s a risk in large gatherings.”

People from out-of-town, including from Waikato, which currently has areas in level 3, had planned to attend, Wong Too believed.

If it went ahead it would pose a health and safety risk and would also threaten the reputation of the Taranaki community and genuine car enthusiasts, he said.

“Everyone else has had to make sacrifices with events being shutdown due to Covid restrictions.

“I’d hope they’d all recognise that.”

Wong Too said officers working Saturday night were aware of what was planned and what may eventuate.

“We’re not really sure what to expect. These sorts of things can take on a life of their own.”

Brown said he had changed the event page’s status to postponed to “try and keep it down to 100”.

He planned to meet with co-organisers on Friday night to figure out how they could run the event at the weekend while adhering to the Covid restrictions.

“We won’t be telling anymore than 100 people where the secret location is.”

“If anyone follows us, we will disperse. I am taking seriously what police have advised.”