New Plymouth surf lifeguards set to make summer safer for longer

Julia Padrutt, 18, and Josh Thorburn, 17, will be part of the team of lifeguards patrolling New Plymouth beaches this summer.

Swimming in New Plymouth is about to get a lot safer with surf lifeguards set to patrol the beaches for longer this summer.

Traditionally, Oakura, East End and Fitzroy beaches are patrolled on weekdays from the third week of December until the end of January, with volunteers covering the weekends.

But this summer, patrols will begin at those beaches a week earlier in December and would extend to weekdays from 4.30pm until 7.30pm for all of February.

Voluntary weekend patrols begin on November 27 and go through until Taranaki anniversary in March.

It would be the longest period the flags have been out in one summer for the past decade, Surf Life Saving’s Taranaki Club Development Officer Joel Meuli said.

The extension was a result of demand, and successful submissions made to New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) for extra funding.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Surf Life Saving’s Taranaki Club Development Officer Joel Meuli said the extension of the surf lifeguard service in New Plymouth over summer was crucial.

“It’s really been a push from the lifeguarding community and the public for that extra presence on the beaches,” Meuli said.

“It's a bit of safety risk if it's not there.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff This summer, patrol will begin at New Plymouth beaches a week earlier in December and would extend to weekday afternoons in February.

There had been several incidents in previous summers where lifeguards had been training at the beaches during an unpatrolled time and had to rescue people, he said.

“I’ve done a couple of rescues during those periods myself.”

"It’s especially important during February when kids are coming down after school and families after work.”

Meuli said it was great that NPDC, which annually spends $105,000 from the Long-Term Plan on lifeguard services, were onboard with helping to make the beaches safer.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Voluntary weekend patrols begin on November 27 and go through until Taranaki anniversary in March. Pictured is Josh Thorburn, 17.

An NPDC media spokesman said it was a critical need for the community.

This summer’s extension to the service was due to it being identified that people were swimming for a longer period over summer, he said.

Surf lifeguards will patrol Opunake beach in South Taranaki on weekdays from December 13 until January 28.

Voluntary weekend patrols begin on November 27 and go through until the weekend of Taranaki anniversary.