Man arrested following crash which critically injured quad bike passenger

A 29-year-old has appeared in New Plymouth District Court following a crash which left a man with critical injuries.

Police had been searching for the 29-year-old following the Sunday crash between a quad bike and a car on Ihaia Rd, Opunake.

He was arrested in the Taranaki area on Wednesday and appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Thursday facing charges of assault with a blunt instrument, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, recklessly causing injury, and failing to stop or ascertain injury.

He was remanded into custody by consent and will appear in Hāwera District Court on November 16 to apply for bail.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man remains in the intensive care unit at Wellington Hospital after suffering critical injuries in the crash.

He was a passenger on the quad bike.

The driver of the bike sustained minor injuries.

Police, two ambulances, an intensive care paramedic and a helicopter were sent to the scene around 1.40pm.

The critically injured man was flown to Taranaki Base Hospital before being transported to Wellington Hospital on Sunday night for treatment.

A Capital and Coast District Health Board spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that the man remained in a critical condition in intensive care.

Police thanked the public for their assistance in the arrest.