Police investigating suspicious death of man in Taranaki

The campground where the body was found.

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man at a remote rural property in Taranaki.

Emergency services were call about 7am on Saturday after the man’s body was found at Tangarakau, 90 kilometres north-east of Stratford.

Tangarakau is a remote rural Taranaki community 90 kilometres north-east of Stratford.

“Initial indications are he has died from injuries, and his death is being treated as suspicious,” a police statement said.

“A scene examination is being carried out and enquiries will continue into the circumstances of his death.”

