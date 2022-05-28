'Pretty distraught': Neighbours' horror as woman dies in New Plymouth house fire

Police were called to the Devon St address at 11pm on Friday, a woman was discovered dead at the scene.

Neighbours listened in horror as smoke billowed out of a New Plymouth house where a woman died on Friday evening.

Police said emergency services were called to a blaze at an address on Devon St shortly after 11pm on Friday, but the woman was discovered dead at the scene.

Mackenzie Davis, who lives next door, said at about 11.30pm she heard yelling coming from the property.

“I knew they were having a few drinks and I was like, ‘maybe they’re just having a bit of a hurrah’.

“And then it sort of became concerning.”

She said she woke her partner, Troy Tohu, and then looked outside.

“As I put my head up, you could pretty much just see smoke, like you couldn't see the other side of the street or anything.

“There was just flames billowing out of the windows, it was pretty intense. So we went into fight or flight mode, we weren’t sure how fast it was travelling.”

“We just got the cats into the carriers, and got ourselves out.”

She said response time from emergency services was “really good”.

“They put it out really quick, like, considering how big it was. I was quite surprised because we thought we were going to be sitting there for a while.

“But within maybe 20 minutes or half an hour, you couldn't see any more flames.”

She said it wasn’t immediately clear what had happened.

“There were so many people just on the lawn and so many vehicles and so much smoke, you couldn't really see what was going on or who was coming in and going out.

“I think a lot of people weren't home, which is lucky... the guy that was home, he actually used to work for my partner.

“They are quite friendly, always have a little bit of banter over the deck, but yeah, he was pretty distraught.”

Davis had also seen the man who owns the property walking up the street.

“He looked beside himself, I felt so sorry for him.”

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said they’d heard a lot of screaming and a man “going ballistic”.

“We could see flames billowing from under the roof, but obviously the fire brigade guys nailed it.”

Police said enquiries into the fire were underway, and officers would remain at the property on Saturday to carry out a scene examination.