Taranaki retailers pass the test with no underage selling of vape, tobacco products

Taranaki businesses tested for selling vape and tobacco products to underage buyers have all achieved perfect scores.

The results for the recent controlled purchase operation shows 100% of local retailers were complying with the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act 1990. None were selling vapes and tobacco products to children.

National Public Health Service Taranaki Smokefree enforcement officer Carly Stevenson said all 49 retailers visited had complied with the legislation and had not sold vape products to the 15 and 17-year-old volunteers.

"All businesses selling vaping and tobacco products need to be certain of their obligations under the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act, and pass on this important information to staff members,” she said.

“It was great to see retailers doing their job and ensuring that they are not selling cigarettes or vapes to people under 18 years old."

Stevenson said she was pleased with the results after a “bad run of non-compliance over the last six months".

In July, similar testing was done on 16 stores in Taranaki, but Shosha Waitara, had sold a 14-year-old vape juice containing nicotine.

A retailer who sells vaping or tobacco products to anyone aged under 18 will be referred to the Ministry of Health and may be issued with an infringement, including a $500 fine or prosecution.

The Public Health Service will continue to monitor retailers of the products, including those who have previously sold to underage buyers.

To discuss concerns about retailers selling tobacco or vape products to minors (under 18’s) contact Te Whatu Ora Public Health Unit on 06 753 7798.