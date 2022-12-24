Intersection safety improvements for SH3 set to begin next year

Waka Kotahi is starting safety improvements on SH3 between New Plymouth and Egmont Village in 2023 with traffic management and temporary speed limits in place. (File photo)

Improvements to two Taranaki intersections is set to begin next year after road users called for change.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is aiming to start safety improvements on State Highway 3 between New Plymouth and Egmont Village in the first half of 2023.

In response to community feedback, Waka Kotahi prioritised the intersections at Junction St and Mangorei Rd for structural improvements to increase safety.

Improvements on the 9.75km stretch of SH3 between New Plymouth to Egmont Village was in response to driver feedback. There have been 77 crashes reported between 2016 and 2020.

The work is part of the New Zealand Road Safety Strategy, Road to Zero, which sets the country on a path to achieve Vision Zero – an Aotearoa New Zealand where no one is killed or seriously injured on our roads.

Road to Zero is a goal to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on the roads by 40% by 2030.

“As a result, we’ve divided the wider New Plymouth to Egmont Village project into two stages, so we can deliver intersection improvements as soon as possible,” said Waka Kotahi senior project manager Sree Nutulapati.

“In the first stage, we’ll make improvements to the Junction St intersection before starting construction of a roundabout at the Mangorei Rd intersection.”

Work at the Junction St intersection will include widening of the centreline for 1km north and south of the intersection, removal of the southbound passing lane at Junction St and the possible installation of an intersection speed zone.

The Intersection Speed Zone would temporarily reduce the SH3 speed limit to 60km/h when traffic is approaching the highway from Junction St or turning right into Junction St from the highway.

Road users will still be able to make right turns out of Junction St, to reduce congestion.

Work will start in early 2023 with work on the Mangorei Rd roundabout beginning later in the year.

The second stage of the New Plymouth to Egmont Village safety improvements project including wire rope median barriers, passing lane changes and safe turning opportunities is also targeted to start in late 2023.

Any future changes to speed limits on this section of SH3 will be appropriate for the road after any infrastructure improvements have been made.