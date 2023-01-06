Person injured after being hit by a car in New Plymouth

Police have responded to a call-out after a person was hit by a car in New Plymouth.

Emergency services have responded to an incident involving a person being hit by a car in New Plymouth.

Police received a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car on Leach St on Friday.

A police media spokesperson said a person sustained minor injuries.

Hato Hone StJohn was called to the scene before 1pm with one ambulance and a rapid response team attending.

“We assessed and treated one patient in a moderate condition who was transported to Taranaki Base Hospital,” a StJohn media spokesperson said.