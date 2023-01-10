Taranaki to expect low flying helicopters

Powerco is using low-flying helicopters to check power lines in Taranaki this month.

Taranaki residents will see low flying planes overhead as Powerco inspects parts of its rural network.

The company is using low-flying helicopters to take high resolution photographs of more than 50,000 power poles, lines and hardware on its electricity network across Bay of Plenty, South Waikato, Manawatū, Taranaki and Wairarapa.

The helicopters will fly in open airspace, above 1000 feet in urban areas, and above 500 feet in rural areas with work in Taranaki planned January 23 to January 28. However, this may be extended due to bad weather.

Powerco head of customer delivery Mark Hermann said it was an efficient and effective way to carry out network inspections.

“We strictly follow Civil Aviation Authority regulations and notify customers about the flight paths in advance through a range of online, print and social media advertising as well as direct communication with local stakeholder and community groups.

“Getting clear, aerial visibility of our network allows us to assess the condition of our assets, check for any potential issues such as vegetation growing into lines, and resolve them before they cause harm or outages.”

The work is part of a pole top photography survey, which Powerco has conducted each summer for the last four years, but Hermann said it can unsettle some animals or affect planned events.

“We encourage any concerned customers to please contact us, so we can alter our flight plan timings if necessary.”