Rare rainbow sighting a second 'once-in-a-lifetime' shot for photographer

Andy MacDonald’s collection of supernumerary rainbow photos has grown after capturing this rare second shot.

Seeing a supernumerary rainbow is rare and for one Stuff photographer seeing one twice has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Photographer Andy Macdonald captured his first supernumerary rainbow just days after he started working in the Taranaki Daily News office in July 2022.

“I was on the beach getting rained on when I took it, so I had to suffer for it.”

Six month later he’s done it again, only he wasn’t walking along a rainy Taranaki coastline, instead during an expedition cruise off the coast of Fiordland, a trip he won when he was awarded Photographer of the Year.

A supernumerary rainbow, or stacker rainbow, is when faintly coloured bands can be seen bordering the violet edge, or inside the primary bow.

The extra bands are called supernumerary rainbows or supernumerary bands.

After capturing the first supernumerary rainbow and posting it on his social media, MacDonald’s photo was shared around the world.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF MacDonald’s first supernumerary rainbow photo was shared around the world.

Now he has another to show for the rare experience of seeing the rainbow again.

MacDonald was sitting with three other photographers on the cruise when they noticed the light shining over the Fiordland National Park hills.

When the 34-year-old noticed a supernumerary rainbow further over, he grabbed his camera and took the shot.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF A supernumerary rainbow, or stacker rainbow, is when faintly coloured bands can be seen bordering the violet edge, or inside the primary bow.

“We saw the light on the hills, and then I saw a rainbow, so I needed to get out there,” he said.

“As soon as I took the photo, I looked at it and I thought, this is what I’ve seen before.”

MacDonald said he hoped it wouldn’t be the last of his rainbow photos.

“It's one of those things that seems really magical, but it’s just basic physics.

“You can have something extraordinary from something that’s relatively ordinary.”