Sneaky Bones touring New Zealand with fourth album, Little Words

American folk music artist Matthew Bean, known as Sneaky Bones, has announced his fourth tour of New Zealand.

American folk music artist Sneaky Bones has announced his fourth tour of New Zealand, this time to promote his LP Little Words.

It will be his first New Zealand tour since 2019.

Matthew Bean, known as Sneaky Bones, will begin the tour on January 19 in Hastings before heading around the country for six other shows, closing in Auckland.

The tour is his first in a few years, due to cancellations from Covid, but the singer-songwiter used the time off touring to create his album Little Words in 2020.

READ MORE:

* Bands hit the road to bring music back to the Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Coromandel

* The Black Seeds announce their first national tour in five years

* Arts and culture around the Wellington region, April 29 to May 5



“It’s strange to release a record with the possibility that it might never be heard live,” Bean said.

Visit the Sneaky Bones website for a full list of concert dates and ticket sales.