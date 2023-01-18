Driver on Taranaki road left shaken after capturing dangerous driving on video

A video posted on TikTok shows the driver of a ute crossing the centre line into a passing lane in the opposite direction, appearing to try stop another car from passing them.

A motorist near Taranaki was left shaken after watching the driver of a ute crossing the centre line, including into a double passing lane in the opposite direction, appearing to block cars from passing it.

Sarah Martin captured the incident on video when she and her brother Chris were travelling to Auckland after visiting family in New Plymouth.

Martin filmed a dispute between two drivers and posted it on TikTok, where it racked up nearly 30,000 likes and has been viewed nearly 500,000 times.

The driver of a ute was following a truck and BMW.

Martin said traffic was stuck behind the truck, and it appeared the driver of the ute wasn’t going to let anyone pass it until the driver of a BMW had. However, it seemed to the driver of the BMW was too scared to do so.

The incident took place on Sunday in the Awakino Gorge on SH3.

“We went through about five passing lanes of nobody moving and the ute [driver] blocking everyone who tried before this video was taken.

“The small car at one point overtook the ute and was between them and the BMW, but the ute overtook the small car again very dangerously on a short patch of road.”

Martin’s brother, who was driving, asked that she stop recording out of fear the driver of the ute would see and get angry.

However, she was able to capture the car passing all three vehicles.

“After this video, the BMW and ute [drivers] went through a red light at a stop-go sign for a one way road in the gorge just before Piopio.”

Martin said her brother was “pretty shaken” after the incident and the two were debating whether to try to pass the truck in front.

Supplied Sarah, who captured the video, says the driving left her and her brother shaken.

“He was very focused on keeping a safe distance from what was unfolding. He was also more hesitant to overtake the ute as a result of his [the driver’s] behaviour, and uncertain as to how he may react.

“About 20 minutes later we managed to overtake everyone and nobody tried to stop us, but we think it was because we had been obeying the ute’s road rules he [the driver] set.”

Martin filed an online police report with the footage she had taken but said she never heard back.

“There was no reception in the gorge and I eventually had my phone died, so it was too late. We just wanted to get away from them honestly.”

More than 1250 people commented on the viral video including a person saying “Classic Kiwi driving ‘how dare you pass me, you’re disgracing my family name’.”

Others were debating who was in the wrong and whether the overtake was legal.

One commenter said “checking the road code real quick to see if this is all good or not”.

While another commenter said “honestly, with the competitive attitudes on the roads here, I’m surprised we don’t have more road deaths”.

Others thought it may have just been a dangerous game.

“They were actually playing ‘nah you pass me, nah it’s all goods you pass me, nah, nah you pass me’.”

Police have been approached for comment.