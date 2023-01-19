Person injured after a two-vehicle crash in Taranaki

Police, Hato Hone St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand teams responded to a two-vehicle car crash in Waitara on Thursday.

Police were called to the intersection of Waitara Rd and Kairau Rd East in Brixton around 5pm on Thursday.

“At this stage, our initial information suggests at least one person is injured,” a police media spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John and Fire and Emergency were also on scene.