Person injured after a two-vehicle crash in Taranaki
Emergency services have responded to a two vehicle car crash in Taranaki.
Police were called to the intersection of Waitara Rd and Kairau Rd East in Brixton around 5pm on Thursday.
READ MORE:
* Person injured after a two-vehicle crash in Taranaki
* Marlborough news in brief
* Person taken to Timaru Hospital following two-car crash near Temuka
“At this stage, our initial information suggests at least one person is injured,” a police media spokesperson said.
Hato Hone St John and Fire and Emergency were also on scene.